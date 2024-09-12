Taylor Swift breaks several records at the MTV VMAs!

Acknowledgements to Travis Kelce and other companions

In her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor Swift highlighted several people who contributed to the success of her latest music video. She made special mention of football star Travis Kelce. She thanked him by saying: "My friend Travis Kelce was cheering and cheering us on from the other end of the studio where we shot the video." She added that his support was an unforgettable part of the shoot. Swift also paid tribute to other contributors such as musician Post Malone, who also played a role in the creation process.