Taylor Swift breaks several records at the MTV VMAs!
Taylor Swift made history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in New York, breaking several records in the process. The 34-year-old singer added seven more awards to her impressive trophy collection and now holds a new record with a total of 30 solo wins.
This surpassed the previous record of 26 solo wins held by Beyoncé. Together with her successes as part of Destiny's Child and the joint victories with Jay-Z, Beyoncé also has a total of 30 trophies, putting the two pop icons on a par.
Another milestone for Swift was winning the prestigious "Video of the Year" award for the fifth time. This makes her the first artist ever to win this award so many times.
Acknowledgements to Travis Kelce and other companions
In her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor Swift highlighted several people who contributed to the success of her latest music video. She made special mention of football star Travis Kelce. She thanked him by saying: "My friend Travis Kelce was cheering and cheering us on from the other end of the studio where we shot the video." She added that his support was an unforgettable part of the shoot. Swift also paid tribute to other contributors such as musician Post Malone, who also played a role in the creation process.
A special moment amid the tributes
The evening of the MTV VMAs was not only marked by glamorous awards and successes, but Taylor Swift also used the symbolic date of September 11 to remember the events of that day in 2001. In a short but poignant allusion, she paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack, which provided a moment of reflection amidst the frenetic cheers and great tributes.
The trophies of the music channel MTV were awarded on Wednesday evening (local time) on Long Island in the US state of New York.
Carpenter wins first VMA trophy
Sabrina Carpenter (25) won her first ever VMA trophy in the Song of the Year category with her hit song "Espresso". The prize in the rock category went to Lenny Kravitz for "Human". Chappell Roan (26, "Good Luck, Babe!") accepted the award for Best New Artist.
Honorary award for Katy Perry
US singer Katy Perry (39, "Teenage Dream") received the "Video Vanguard Award". She wowed the audience with an almost ten-minute medley of her greatest hits. The trophy pays tribute to the respective award winner's influence on the music scene. Previous winners include Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Madonna.
US rapper Megan Thee Stallion (29, "Hiss", "Body") took to the stage as host. The awards have been presented since 1984. Fans can vote for their favorites online. The trophies depict an astronaut figure holding an MTV flag.
