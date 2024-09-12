Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Modern therapies

Atopic dermatitis: conquering the agonizing itching!

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 17:00

Atopic dermatitis (neurodermatitis) is primarily associated with severe itching, which causes sufferers to despair and even deprives them of sleep. There are now effective therapies for every degree of severity of the disease, which help the long-suffering patients to regain their quality of life. 

comment0 Kommentare

In addition to itching, other symptoms of atopic dermatitis include red, dry and inflamed skin. However, it is not just a skin disease, but also a hypersensitivity of the body's own immune system, as OA Dr. Martin Zikeli, Department of Dermatology at the Regional Hospital Wr. Neustadt (Lower Austria) explains: "Some signal substances of the immune system cause skin inflammation (eczema), others trigger itching on sensory nerves."

The latter leads to a vicious circle. "Scratching in turn damages the skin and intensifies the inflammation and itching. This creates the so-called itch-scratch cycle," says the expert. Histamine, which is responsible for the itching in hives, plays no role in atopic dermatitis, as Dr. Zikeli explains further. On the other hand, certain factors such as contact with foreign substances, clothing, sweating or cigarette smoke can promote an increased release of inflammation-promoting messenger substances.

Zitat Icon

Scratching in turn damages the skin and increases the inflammation and itching. This results in the so-called itch-scratch cycle.

(Bild: © Maria Noisternig)

OA Dr. Martin Zikeli, Landesklinikum Wr. Neustadt

Bild: © Maria Noisternig

Therapy for every degree of severity
Although there is still no cure for atopic dermatitis, sufferers do not have to put up with the symptoms. There are now effective therapies for every degree of severity of the disease. The basis of any treatment is basic therapy with moisturizing, nourishing creams, ointments or lotions.

"Nourishing ointments improve the dryness of the skin and the itching. Further skin damage can be avoided by cooling instead of scratching. Anti-inflammatory ointments and medication are the most effective way to combat itching, reducing the signaling substances of the immune system that trigger itching," explains the dermatologist.

The doctor and patient discuss the treatment goals. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/Siphosethu F/peopleimages.com )
The doctor and patient discuss the treatment goals.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/Siphosethu F/peopleimages.com )

Bringing the immune system under control
Dr. Zikeli continues: "For mild and moderate eczema, cortisone ointments and cortisone-free, anti-inflammatory creams, so-called topical calcineurin inhibitors, as well as light therapy are used. For moderate and severe cases that do not respond adequately to topical therapy, there are some new medications, so-called Janus kinase inhibitors in the form of tablets and biologics in the form of injections, which specifically block the signaling substances in the immune system that are involved in the development of eczema and itching."

In most cases, this can reduce itching within a few days and achieve significant and long-term disease control with an improvement in quality of life.

For example, patients with severe hand eczema can return to work without restrictions and those with facial skin inflammation can continue their social contacts. Itching-related sleep disorders are prevented, which increases the ability to concentrate during the day. Patients with eczema in the large bends of the joints are also able to do sport again without the skin cracking, as the expert explains.

Which medication is used depends on various factors, such as the patient's living conditions or accompanying illnesses. The doctor and patient therefore try to find the best solution together.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Regina Modl
Regina Modl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf