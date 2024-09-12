Atopic dermatitis: conquering the agonizing itching!

In addition to itching, other symptoms of atopic dermatitis include red, dry and inflamed skin. However, it is not just a skin disease, but also a hypersensitivity of the body's own immune system, as OA Dr. Martin Zikeli, Department of Dermatology at the Regional Hospital Wr. Neustadt (Lower Austria) explains: "Some signal substances of the immune system cause skin inflammation (eczema), others trigger itching on sensory nerves."

The latter leads to a vicious circle. "Scratching in turn damages the skin and intensifies the inflammation and itching. This creates the so-called itch-scratch cycle," says the expert. Histamine, which is responsible for the itching in hives, plays no role in atopic dermatitis, as Dr. Zikeli explains further. On the other hand, certain factors such as contact with foreign substances, clothing, sweating or cigarette smoke can promote an increased release of inflammation-promoting messenger substances.