Credit hurdles prevent people from dreaming of owning their own home

In addition to higher prices, this also includes stricter financing conditions. The stricter lending criteria imposed by the KIM regulation since 2022 play a major role here. However, three quarters of those surveyed are not even aware of these, but have at least heard that it has been more difficult to obtain a home loan since then. "One in eight people therefore do not even apply for a loan," analyzes study author Christoph Haselmayer from the Institute for Demoscopy and Data Analysis.