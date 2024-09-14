Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The "Krone" Lower Austria column

It’s the little messenger’s birthday

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 05:45

How I celebrate my birthday and what life has shown me in the last few months. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with her family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

comment0 Kommentare

Today is my birthday. A day that not only invites me to celebrate, but also to pause for a moment. The last year has demanded a lot from me. There were moments when I felt torn and powerless - as a mother, as a woman, as a person trying to do justice to everything. And that was precisely the challenge: to be fair. But especially towards myself.

Admittedly, I often find it difficult to set clear boundaries. There are the children, the partnership, the job, external expectations - and somewhere in between, myself. How often do we push our needs to the bottom of the list, always hoping to find time for ourselves at some point? The truth is: this "someday" rarely comes by itself. We have to consciously take it for ourselves.

I've learned that it's really okay to stand up for yourself, even if that means making uncomfortable decisions. Sometimes that even means ending a relationship that is no longer good for everyone.

What am I taking with me into my new year? The courage to listen to myself and maintain my boundaries. The joy of putting myself first, without a guilty conscience. And the anticipation of a year full of new opportunities, self-love and lightness - in connection with people who are really close to my heart.

With this in mind, cheers to everyone who wants to raise a glass with me today!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf