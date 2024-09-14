The "Krone" Lower Austria column
It’s the little messenger’s birthday
How I celebrate my birthday and what life has shown me in the last few months. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with her family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Today is my birthday. A day that not only invites me to celebrate, but also to pause for a moment. The last year has demanded a lot from me. There were moments when I felt torn and powerless - as a mother, as a woman, as a person trying to do justice to everything. And that was precisely the challenge: to be fair. But especially towards myself.
Admittedly, I often find it difficult to set clear boundaries. There are the children, the partnership, the job, external expectations - and somewhere in between, myself. How often do we push our needs to the bottom of the list, always hoping to find time for ourselves at some point? The truth is: this "someday" rarely comes by itself. We have to consciously take it for ourselves.
I've learned that it's really okay to stand up for yourself, even if that means making uncomfortable decisions. Sometimes that even means ending a relationship that is no longer good for everyone.
What am I taking with me into my new year? The courage to listen to myself and maintain my boundaries. The joy of putting myself first, without a guilty conscience. And the anticipation of a year full of new opportunities, self-love and lightness - in connection with people who are really close to my heart.
With this in mind, cheers to everyone who wants to raise a glass with me today!
