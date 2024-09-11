Musk makes a decidedly brazen offer to Swift

"Fighting misinformation with truth"

"We can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led with calm and not chaos," Swift adopted one of Harris' main lines of attack against former President Trump. She based her disclosure on the fact that Trump had recently posted an AI-generated false statement of support from her on his page. "This led me to the conclusion that I should be completely transparent about my actual plans as a voter. The easiest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."