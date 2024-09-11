Innovative energy
PV-Backup+: Your solution for power outages
The innovative PV-Backup+ system offers households reliable energy security and long-term independence. Your home is automatically supplied in the event of power outages.
The innovative PV-Backup+ system from Krone Sonne offers households a comprehensive solution for energy security and independence.
The central function is the automatic switchover from supplying the household via the public power grid to supply from the PV system and storage system, which ensures a reliable power supply for all electrical appliances in the home. The simple integration into existing domestic systems enables uncomplicated installation without major modifications.
With PV-Backup+ for energy independence
In the event of a power outage, the system switches over automatically and almost instantaneously so that appliances continue to work and rooms remain lit. This is particularly valuable in the event of increasing grid instability or extreme weather events.
In contrast to simple emergency power systems, PV-Backup+ can supply the entire household with electricity. The system is characterized by its flexibility: It automatically selects the optimum supply method.
It makes efficient use of the PV system and the storage system, reduces energy costs in the long term through optimal self-consumption of electricity and offers households a future-oriented solution for maximum energy security against power outages. Krone Sonne's outstanding range is characterized by its seamless integration into existing complete home PV solutions.
Complete PV solutions for all home systems
With an impressive lifespan of 20 to 30 years, PV systems not only offer long-term stability, but also benefit from continuous technological progress. PV systems are an attractive form of investment that offers both ecological and economic benefits.
This is because the sun reliably supplies energy all year round, regardless of economic fluctuations. This ensures a stable and sustainable energy supply for your home.
With Krone Sonne, high-quality implementation is guaranteed, including reliable support and a competent contact person at your side - for the life of your PV system.
