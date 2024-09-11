Urgently necessary
Gaisberg country road will be closed for weeks
From September 23 to October 11, the Gaisberg Landesstraße L108 from the Zistelalm will be completely closed from Monday to Friday. The reason for this is renovation work that has become urgently necessary.
As a cyclist, the ride up the Gaisberg is a strenuous undertaking. The last section from the Zistelalm to the top is particularly tough. After all, exhausting climbs await you there. However, anyone hoping for a relaxed descent afterwards will be disappointed. In fact, it is extremely dangerous, especially at higher speeds. The road is getting on in years, potholes adorn it - renovation work is unavoidable.
Public transport goes all the way up with the exception of
This was also the conclusion reached by the provincial road administration. The Gaisberg Landesstraße L108 will be closed from the Zistelalm from September 23 to October 11 for this very reason - from Monday to Friday. The closure applies to both cyclists and motorists.
Key dates for motorists/cyclists
- From Monday, September 16, 2024: Start of preparatory work - increased construction site traffic is to be expected.
- Monday, September 23, until probably Friday, October 11: Complete closure from the Zistelalm.
- The closure will be lifted on the two weekends of September 28 and 29 and October 5 and 6.
Experts have been working on the construction site for several months. The timing is "ideal" due to the lower volume of traffic compared to the summer months, as Ingeborg Knauseder from the regional road administration explains. "It goes without saying that the construction site will cause delays and obstructions, but the general renovation is urgently needed. We will probably have a safe road again for the next 40 to 50 years."
There is better news for public transport users, however. Line 151, the Gaisberg bus, will continue to run to the top until October 6. From October 7 to 11, you will have to get off at the "Zistelalm" stop. However, the hiking trails are open during the construction work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
