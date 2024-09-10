Experts argue: How does affordable housing work?

"Non-profit organizations need to build more"

On the contrary, Gollenz is facing a huge shortage because far too little is being built. This year, the situation is still mild because new construction will "only" fall by 13 percent, "from 2025, completions will plummet by up to 80 percent," warns the real estate chairman. According to the industry's most recent estimate, 42,640 units are likely to be built this year, followed by just 31,800 in 2025 and 13,160 in 2026. In detail, this forecast means that instead of around 11,000 affordable subsidized rental apartments now, just under 3,500 will soon come onto the market. The main reason for this is that non-profit housing developers are not active enough. "As commercial housing developers, we are already contributing the largest share of new builds, but that is actually wrong. It only works if the non-profit organizations also build a lot."