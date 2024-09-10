Trial in Innsbruck
Neo-Nazi song played in front of Tyrolean shopping mall
In May, a drunken man caused a stir in Kufstein with his Bluetooth loudspeaker, and now he has been brought before a jury. His relevant past life was an aggravating factor.
A song by a German neo-Nazi band was played in front of a shopping center in Kufstein on 6 May, causing quite a stir among passers-by. The whole thing came from men who were obviously drunk and had a Bluetooth loudspeaker with them. It was later reported that a party conference speech by Adolf Hitler had also been played. He even understood the lyrics of the song against Turks, a police officer said as a witness. "It was so loud that I could hear it clearly in the toilet," he stated at the trial.
Ein Polizist als Zeuge
Office for the Protection of the Constitution was quickly on site
A case for the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The officers came across a relevant acquaintance on site. He had already been convicted under the Prohibition Act. The trial revealed that he was apparently prone to such activities when under the influence of alcohol. The not entirely comprehensible reason this time: general hatred against Turks, as a close relative had been badly paid by a Turkish employer.
There were no other witnesses who had clearly heard the song or could even confirm that a propaganda speech had been played. A drinking buddy of the homeless defendant who was questioned as a witness was also unable to contribute much.
The accused was drunk
The accused, who had around 1.9 per mille alcohol in his blood at the time of the crime, at least admitted to having played most of the first song. "I had a righteous anger towards Turks," he emphasized vehemently.
Die Verteidigung
The defense referred to the 36-year-old's personality disorder. "He doesn't need a lawyer or a judge, he needs a doctor." However, the defendant himself rejected a psychiatric report. The unstable alleged Italian also stated in court that he had been "tortured" by the Austrian state for twelve years.
Earlier conditional release could be revoked
He had already been sentenced to prison in 2022 for a violation of the Nazi Prohibition Act. Part of this prison sentence was conditionally suspended in January 2024, which was revoked at the current hearing. This means that a further 14.5 months' imprisonment will be added to the 20 months imposed - if the sentence becomes final.
