Neo-Nazi song played in front of Tyrolean shopping mall

A song by a German neo-Nazi band was played in front of a shopping center in Kufstein on 6 May, causing quite a stir among passers-by. The whole thing came from men who were obviously drunk and had a Bluetooth loudspeaker with them. It was later reported that a party conference speech by Adolf Hitler had also been played. He even understood the lyrics of the song against Turks, a police officer said as a witness. "It was so loud that I could hear it clearly in the toilet," he stated at the trial.