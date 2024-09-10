We want your "Ahas"
FACT! Science is so easy to captivate you too
Complicated and bland my ass: We encounter science and research all the time in our everyday lives. We just don't notice them because we are all too happy to take things like cell phones, glaciers and even swear words for granted and don't really question them. And yet we would be so amazed! Curious? Then follow us into the world of FÄKT!
Do you know what FÄKT! is? It's a project of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) that is aimed at children and young people - with mega short videos on social media and co. with the two cheeky students Miso and Julia as hosts.
We not only have all the information and links for you, but have also highlighted the most exciting topics for adults. Read why your cell phone weighs more than just a few grams, why the ice mummy Ötzi was as hot as we are in summer, which swear words are good for you and much more.
We invite you to indulge in the world of science - and we promise it won't be complicated or boring. Here we list all Krone+ stories that appear in the course of FÄKT!, and every week we devote ourselves to further topics with an "aha!" and "wow" effect!
By the way: be sure to watch the mega-smart, youth-friendly FÄKT! explanatory videos together with your children! We have collected the links for you in the box below.
FÄKT! videos on all channels
- Homepage: www.faekt.science
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@faekt.science
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faekt.science/
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@faekt.science
- Edutube: http://www.edutube.at/#FÄKT
Have fun and don't forget to let us know how you like FÄKT! and our knowledge transfer - preferably right here in the forum!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.