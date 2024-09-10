Great satisfaction among Vorarlberg’s apprentices

Only 29% want to remain loyal to their company

However, there is room for improvement for companies when it comes to long-term loyalty to the company: Only 29% of trainees want to stay with the company after their journeyman's examination. 14 percent would like to pursue their profession elsewhere, 13 percent each want to do additional vocational or academic training. And five percent each would like to take time out or change careers. So the days when people entered into a lifelong relationship with their company are definitely over.