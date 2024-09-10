Waiting for ECJ ruling
Does Apple have to pay 13 billion in back taxes?
On Tuesday, the European Court of Justice will rule on a competition fine for Google and back taxes for Apple. Google is facing a fine of 2.4 billion euros, while Apple could have to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland.
In 2017, the Brussels authority imposed a fine of 2.4 billion euros on Google because the search engine operator favored its own price comparison service Google Shopping over those of its competitors and therefore abused its market power. Google and its parent company Alphabet initially brought an unsuccessful action against the fine before the EU court and then appealed to the higher ECJ, which has now announced its verdict.
In Apple's case, the EU Commission ordered the iPhone manufacturer to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland in 2016. In 2020, Apple won before the EU court, which declared the additional claim null and void. The judges argued that the Commission had not been able to prove that Apple's tax agreements in Ireland from 1991 and 2007 constituted prohibited state aid. The Commission appealed to the ECJ, which will also deliver its judgment in this case on Tuesday.
