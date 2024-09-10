Does Apple have to pay 13 billion in back taxes?

In Apple's case, the EU Commission ordered the iPhone manufacturer to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes in Ireland in 2016. In 2020, Apple won before the EU court, which declared the additional claim null and void. The judges argued that the Commission had not been able to prove that Apple's tax agreements in Ireland from 1991 and 2007 constituted prohibited state aid. The Commission appealed to the ECJ, which will also deliver its judgment in this case on Tuesday.