World Cup top scorer
“Monitored by doctors”: worries for Italy legend
Italy and the entire soccer world are worried about Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci. The 59-year-old had to be admitted to hospital with health problems.
The condition of Schillaci, who is currently being treated in the pneumology department of the Civico Hospital in Palermo, is stable, according to Italian media reports based on information from the hospital's medical management. However, the situation is still serious.
"Our beloved Totò is in a stable condition and is being monitored day and night by a team of doctors," the Italian legend's family also announced on social media. The 59-year-old has been battling bowel cancer for around a year and has already undergone two operations.
Baggio is also worried
That is why there are now great concerns in Italy. His former team-mate and world footballer Roberto Baggio is also worried for Schillaci. He posted photos together on Instagram and wrote: "Forza Totò" to cheer him on.
Together with Baggio, Schillaci caused a sensation at the 1990 home World Cup. Schillaci was crowned top scorer and was voted player of the tournament. The Italians did not win the title on their own. In the end, it was Germany who celebrated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.