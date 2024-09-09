Perpetrator without remorse
Ex-wife’s neck slashed out of jealousy
"I didn't want to kill her, I just wanted to scare her" - after the attack with a knife, the perpetrator received a twelve-year prison sentence. The woman, who had to be flown to hospital by emergency helicopter, survived "only by a miracle" according to the court expert.
As in many a marriage, the Hungarian couple, who live in Breitenbrunn, began to have a crisis. Yes, he "kicked her a bit" in July 2023 after a disagreement, but she generally tends to get bruised quickly.
"When she hits herself at the table, for example," says the 42-year-old, who was banned from approaching and entering the house. He had to move out and was finally divorced in January 2024.
"I just wanted to give my daughter a kiss"
The truck driver took an apartment 150 meters away from his ex. - so that their daughter wouldn't have to travel so far when she was brought to her dad by strangers. "She's the most important thing in my life. But my wife didn't stick to the agreements," says the Hungarian. "I wanted to see my daughter, give her a kiss. I often couldn't."
So the stalking continued. Up to 100 calls a day, text and voice messages every quarter of an hour, no answers. The man suspected that his ex was seeing someone else. "Even during the marriage. Her tablet was synchronized with her cell phone." The message read: "How can I get older men into bed?" He then asked, "Is your cop better than me?"
"It was just a scuffle"
On March 21, after writing a farewell letter at home, the accused allegedly packed a paring knife and drove to his ex. A twelve-centimeter-long and 2.5-cm-deep cut was inflicted on her neck when the child was handed over. "It was a scuffle. I only had my pocket knife with me," says the defendant, who was found guilty of attempted murder by the jury: Twelve years in prison plus committal to a forensic therapeutic center.
The woman is awarded 19,040 euros, the child 10,000. The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
