Brand new SUV
New addition to Skoda’s range of electric models
With the world premiere of the new Škoda Elroq in a few weeks' time, Škoda Auto is expanding its range of electric SUV models into the compact SUV segment, which is considered the strongest-selling sub-segment in Europe.
With its unmistakable appearance, the new SUV is the brand's first model to implement Škoda's new Modern Solid design language, taking exterior design to a new level. With an impressive amount of space, 470 to 1580 liters of luggage compartment volume, compact exterior dimensions and clever storage options, the Elroq is perfect for everyday use in the city and surrounding areas. It delivers between 125 kW and 220 kW and achieves a range of over 560 kilometers (WLTP). Thanks to its possible charging times of less than 28 minutes, it is also ideal for long journeys.
The first of many newcomers
The launch of the Škoda Elroq is the starting signal for a series of new Škoda launches: six new electric vehicles will be launched over the next few years. And the Škoda Elroq is the best starting signal for this, as it is characterized by a successful mix of everyday and leisure suitability. Thanks to its spacious dimensions and optional all-wheel drive, it is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures, while its compact dimensions and small turning circle also make it ideal for urban environments. One thing is for sure: the Škoda Elroq is a real eye-catcher! Its striking, robust design makes it highly recognizable.
Confident appearance
As the electric counterpart to the successful Škoda Karoq, the Elroq sits between the Škoda Enyaq family and the upcoming smallest SUV model, the Škoda Epiq. Its appearance is self-confident, striking and eye-catching, with new LED headlights with slim light strips above the main headlights, plus two LED modules for dipped and main beam and maximum visibility in the dark. The top version with LED matrix headlights uses innovative matrix technology. Škoda also offers two versions of the rear lighting, both with 100% LED technology. The top version is characterized by dynamic indicators, backlit crystalline elements, an animation when opening the tailgate and a new Coming/Leaving Home animation.
12 months of Skoda Elroq driving
Readers of the "Krone" can win something at the Vienna Electric Days: Enjoy the new Škoda Elroq to the full for a year! The new Elroq is Škoda's first battery-electric compact SUV in the particularly important A-segment. A comfortable driving experience, lots of clever storage options and up to 1580 liters of luggage space make the Škoda Elroq the ideal companion for the city and countryside.
With ranges of up to 560 km (WLTP) and charging times of less than 28 minutes, the Škoda Elroq is impressive proof of the suitability of e-mobility for everyday use. Take part in the competition at the "Krone" stand - we'll keep our fingers crossed for you!
The new Modern Solid design language is also evident in the interior, with plenty of space and clear lines and a 5-inch Digital Cockpit that clearly displays the most important driving data. The optional head-up display and visualizations using augmented reality are also available. The Škoda Elroq also sets an exclamation mark with its different interior designs - and even more so than before with its sustainable, durable and practical materials.
The Design Selection Loft includes upholstery fabrics made from Recytitan fiber in Dark Melange for the door panels, seats, dashboard, center armrest and knee area. Recytitan consists of 78% recycled PET, such as that obtained from disposable mineral water bottles. These are all clear statements - and proof that the Elroq marks the beginning of a new era at Škoda.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
