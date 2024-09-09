What was the music legend doing in Sinner’s team box?

Seal has been a big tennis fan for years

Seal has been an avid tennis fan for many years - and also picks up a racket himself. "Singing is about efficiency, you achieve more with less. And it's very similar with tennis," says Seal. "My best performances are not when my voice is at its best, but when I let myself go. I try to surrender, let go and trust that all the technique I've used before will come naturally. And when you can achieve that, singing becomes effortless, it becomes efficient".