Celebrity fan

What was the music legend doing in Sinner’s team box?

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 12:57

Jannik Sinner celebrated his second Grand Slam triumph at the US Open in New York on Sunday. A real music legend was a guest in his box - and not for the first time: Seal.

comment0 Kommentare

"Bravo, Jannik," said the British singer several times as Sinner rushed to his staff in the stands after his clear victory over Taylor Fritz and also hugged Seal.

But what do the 23-year-old South Tyrolean have in common with the 61-year-old musician and ex-husband of Heidi Klum? "He's one of the most balanced people I know," Seal said a few days ago about his buddy Sinner, who could actually be his grandson in terms of age. Top players like the South Tyrolean can focus on something for a very long time, which is "an ability I admire".

Jannik Sinner (Bild: Associated Press)
Jannik Sinner
(Bild: Associated Press)

Seal has been a big tennis fan for years
Seal has been an avid tennis fan for many years - and also picks up a racket himself. "Singing is about efficiency, you achieve more with less. And it's very similar with tennis," says Seal. "My best performances are not when my voice is at its best, but when I let myself go. I try to surrender, let go and trust that all the technique I've used before will come naturally. And when you can achieve that, singing becomes effortless, it becomes efficient".

Seal (Bild: APA/Getty Images)
Seal
(Bild: APA/Getty Images)

According to the Brit, tennis players also think "last of all about technique". They try to be "as clear and relaxed as possible". "They try to surrender, they try to let go - and that's what fascinates me about tennis and why I play so much."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

