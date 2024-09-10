Angelika Martin:
Female commitment for more humanity
Angelika Martin (36) launched a platform years ago to make Vorarlberg's women more visible. Now she is focusing on gender equality.
There are numerous formats and initiatives to empower women. For example, Vorarlberg native Angelika Martin founded the "Xipertinnen" platform, which brings female role models from the region to the forefront: "We have introduced almost 300 women so far. It was exciting to show the diversity in our society." In conversation with her partner, however, Angelika Martin realized that a crucial pillar was missing.
For this reason, the "Xipertinnen" platform became the "Xipert:innen" association, which aims to raise awareness of the issues of gender equality and gender justice from the autumn. "We women don't want the whole cake, but a fair share," she says. Despite many efforts, women are still known to earn significantly less than men and are underrepresented in management positions. "We women have a completely different view of things. Not a better one, but one that can fill in the blind spots. That's why I think it's so important that women get into decision-making roles - including political ones," emphasizes Martin.
In return, men should also gain new freedoms, especially as the classic male role models are also a corset for them. "Unfortunately, equality still has a negative connotation because people are afraid that something will be taken away from them." However, society is changing rapidly, making a new direction all the more urgent: "With our association, we want to take up ideas from women and men and convey how equality can work."
Active on many fronts
The mother of two sons advocates for employees in her job at the Chamber of Labor and as ÖAAB district chairwoman for Feldkirch. "I am convinced that we need to move away from this purely economic way of thinking. People and their needs should come to the fore again," says Martin.
As if that wasn't enough, the busy Feldkirch native is also a volunteer: "I wanted to get involved where I could help my fellow human beings." In order to make an active contribution and give something back to society, she trained as a paramedic. Between her job and family, she packed in 140 hours of theory and 160 hours of practical training to be able to carry out this voluntary role at the Red Cross. She has also set up a children's group in Bludenz so that the youngest members are taught basic values from an early age. Her work for the Red Cross has also taught her that there are many problems in our society: "The propensity for violence is increasing and many people suffer from loneliness. You can make a big difference just by being there."
Doing good - and drawing strength from it
With all these tasks, one wonders whether Angelika Martin's day might have more than just 24 hours. She manages her workload because she draws a lot of strength from her activities. Her source of inspiration is the African philosophy of life "Ubuntu", which means "humanity". The basic message is: I am because we are. "Ubuntu" therefore describes the importance of relationships, networks, the common good and cohesion: "We should move away from this elbow mentality and towards a stronger sense of togetherness - in families, in our working world and in society. "SZ
