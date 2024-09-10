Female commitment for more humanity

As if that wasn't enough, the busy Feldkirch native is also a volunteer: "I wanted to get involved where I could help my fellow human beings." In order to make an active contribution and give something back to society, she trained as a paramedic. Between her job and family, she packed in 140 hours of theory and 160 hours of practical training to be able to carry out this voluntary role at the Red Cross. She has also set up a children's group in Bludenz so that the youngest members are taught basic values from an early age. Her work for the Red Cross has also taught her that there are many problems in our society: "The propensity for violence is increasing and many people suffer from loneliness. You can make a big difference just by being there."