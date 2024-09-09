After the drama in Tyrol
Boy (3) starved to death: This is the status of the investigation
The case caused horror: In May this year, a three-year-old boy was found dead in an apartment in the Tyrolean district of Kufstein - apparently starved to death! Since then, the child's parents have been in custody. On suspicion of murder. This is the current state of the ongoing investigation.
The Innsbruck public prosecutor's office has not found any medical problems with the child in the course of its investigations. Therefore, it is assumed that the boy died of starvation - as determined during the autopsy at the time, said public prosecutor's spokesman Hansjörg Mayr to the APA on Monday. However, the custody of the suspected parents was extended.
The father had applied for release, but the mother waived her right to a detention review, according to a report in "TT". The Innsbruck Regional Court still assumes that there is a risk of the crime being committed.
Arrested on suspicion of murder
The parents were arrested on suspicion of murder at the time, as they had allegedly failed to provide the deceased toddler with adequate food and fluids for "at least several weeks". The couple, aged 25 and 26, had three other children, but they had not shown any signs of malnutrition.
The parents are also said to have failed to contact a doctor. The mother had testified that the child had been ill in the weeks before his death and had had no appetite. However, a visit to the doctor had been planned. Both are presumed innocent.
Three-year-old lay dead in his bed
The boy was found lying dead in his bed, whereupon his father informed the police. An autopsy finally revealed that the three-year-old had died of starvation. After the parents had been in hospital due to a mental state of emergency, they were arrested. The family had not previously been conspicuous to the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.