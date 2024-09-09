No one expects this
Stefan Raab reveals: HE is the doctor!
There are only five days left for "bladen" Stefan Raab to get fit again for the boxing match against Regina Halmich. Can the doctor help?
Stefan Raab has started the countdown to his big TV comeback - and in his own unmistakable way. At the end of last week, a clip showing the "blah" Stefan Raab training with influencer Pamela Reif caused quite a stir.
"Five more days ..."
Now Raab has gone one better. Because there are only five days left until the boxing match against Regina Halmich, as he let his fans know in a new video on Instagram.
The entertainer can still be seen with considerably more kilos on his ribs than he is known for - thanks to his fatsuit! "Wait, I can't walk anymore," he snorts behind Pamela Reif, who strides briskly into Dr. Lamborghini's beauty clinic.
HE is "the doctor"!
Raab is then pushed through the clinic in a wheelchair by the fitness influencer until they finally arrive at the "doctor's" operating room. Who is this doctor? This is also finally revealed in this clip.
It is not, as many speculated, one of the Klitschko brothers. It's Michael "Bully" Herbig!
In his role as Dr. Lamborghini, he asks, a little horrified: "What's that?" when he sees the "bladen" Raab lounging casually in a wheelchair. "That's Stefan Raab," Reif immediately clarifies. "Holy shit ...", the doctor is horrified.
Will Raab be fit in time for Halmich?
Will the doctor be able to get Raab fit again? Maybe the fans will find out in the next video. But Stefan Raab will probably provide a big surprise at the very latest in the boxing match against Regina Halmich, which will be shown on RTL on September 14 ...
