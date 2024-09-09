Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Government retreat

Tyrolean signal before the election: Black-Red also in the federal government

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 09:12

The black-red Tyrolean state government will meet on Monday in Leutasch (Innsbruck-Land district) for its traditional two-day autumn retreat. At the same time, the ÖVP-SPÖ meeting could be seen as a Tyrolean signal in the intense election campaign.

comment0 Kommentare

During the two-day government retreat, a substantive position paper will be drawn up that is aimed at the future Austrian federal government and all future parties represented in the National Council.

Results will be presented on Tuesday
The paper includes topics and content that are of particular relevance to the province of Tyrol. Topics that should be urgently considered in the next government program.

The results of the government retreat will be presented on Tuesday.

The Tyrolean state government: Mario Gerber, Astrid Mair, Josef Geisler, Cornelia Hagele, LHH Anton Mattle, LHStv. Georg Dornauer, Eva Pawlata and Rene Zumtobel (from left). (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The Tyrolean state government: Mario Gerber, Astrid Mair, Josef Geisler, Cornelia Hagele, LHH Anton Mattle, LHStv. Georg Dornauer, Eva Pawlata and Rene Zumtobel (from left).
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Tyrol sees itself as a role model
The state government also wants to hold the federal government to account when it comes to political style. Tyrol sees itself as a role model here. Tyrolean government work shows that common solutions are always found despite different traditions and perspectives.

Governor Anton Mattle and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer are known to be supporters of a grand coalition between the ÖVP and SPÖ.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf