Government retreat
Tyrolean signal before the election: Black-Red also in the federal government
The black-red Tyrolean state government will meet on Monday in Leutasch (Innsbruck-Land district) for its traditional two-day autumn retreat. At the same time, the ÖVP-SPÖ meeting could be seen as a Tyrolean signal in the intense election campaign.
During the two-day government retreat, a substantive position paper will be drawn up that is aimed at the future Austrian federal government and all future parties represented in the National Council.
Results will be presented on Tuesday
The paper includes topics and content that are of particular relevance to the province of Tyrol. Topics that should be urgently considered in the next government program.
The results of the government retreat will be presented on Tuesday.
Tyrol sees itself as a role model
The state government also wants to hold the federal government to account when it comes to political style. Tyrol sees itself as a role model here. Tyrolean government work shows that common solutions are always found despite different traditions and perspectives.
Governor Anton Mattle and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer are known to be supporters of a grand coalition between the ÖVP and SPÖ.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
