“A Minecraft Movie”: The first trailer is here!
Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming "Minecraft" film. The game adaptation starring Jason "Aquaman" Momoa is due to be released in cinemas in spring 2025. However, initial reactions from fans have been cautious.
"Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity not only helps with crafting, but is essential for survival!" - This is what the four outsiders Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (played by Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) have to learn when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: "a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination", according to Warner.
To get back home, they would have to master this world (and also protect it from bad things like Piglins and zombies) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, skilled handyman - played by Jack Black. "Their adventure together will challenge all five to be bold and embrace the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative ... the very skills they need to thrive in the real world."
Cautious reactions
However, the reactions of fans on YouTube, among other places, are cautious and mostly negative: "Dear film companies, if you don't want money, you can just send it to me," writes one user. Another commented: "This is proof that Hollywood believes you only need famous actors to make a good movie." And a third asks: "Aren't the trailers supposed to make you want to see the movie?"
Whether the film will be a success after all will become clear from April 4, 2025, when the "Minecraft" film is due to be released in cinemas.
