Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fans behave

“A Minecraft Movie”: The first trailer is here!

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 08:15

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming "Minecraft" film. The game adaptation starring Jason "Aquaman" Momoa is due to be released in cinemas in spring 2025. However, initial reactions from fans have been cautious.

comment0 Kommentare

"Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity not only helps with crafting, but is essential for survival!" - This is what the four outsiders Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (played by Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) have to learn when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: "a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination", according to Warner.

To get back home, they would have to master this world (and also protect it from bad things like Piglins and zombies) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, skilled handyman - played by Jack Black. "Their adventure together will challenge all five to be bold and embrace the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative ... the very skills they need to thrive in the real world."

Cautious reactions
However, the reactions of fans on YouTube, among other places, are cautious and mostly negative: "Dear film companies, if you don't want money, you can just send it to me," writes one user. Another commented: "This is proof that Hollywood believes you only need famous actors to make a good movie." And a third asks: "Aren't the trailers supposed to make you want to see the movie?"

Scene from "A Minecraft Movie" (Bild: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Scene from "A Minecraft Movie"
(Bild: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Whether the film will be a success after all will become clear from April 4, 2025, when the "Minecraft" film is due to be released in cinemas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf