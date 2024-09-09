"It's Glowtime"
Auto-saved design
Apple is about to unveil the most important iPhone in years: The new models, which will be presented to the public tonight, are set to catapult the company into the AI era. However, the US company will not be introducing the advanced AI functions in the EU for the time being, citing legal uncertainties.
The new iPhone models are expected to be unveiled from 7 p.m. CEST on Monday (see live stream above). According to information from the financial service Bloomberg, the new iPhone will again be available in four variants this year: The standard iPhone 16 model and the more expensive and better equipped iPhone 16 Pro will each have two display sizes. The design will largely be based on that of the current generation. The usual upgrades are better cameras and more powerful chips. However, according to Bloomberg, the Pro models will have slightly larger screens than before.
Trigger
Apple is also said to have come up with another button as a camera shutter release. On the one hand, it should work in a similar way to photo cameras: Pressing it lightly activates the autofocus, pressing it down takes a picture. At the same time, the button will also make it possible to control the zoom with swiping movements.
More memory
The devices will also have more memory so that they can run new functions based on artificial intelligence. Of the previous models, only the iPhone 15 Pro from last year is powerful enough for this. All new iPhones should now be ready for "Apple Intelligence".
AI functions
Thanks to AI, the iPhone and other Apple devices should simplify users' lives: Summarizing missed emails and text messages, creating individual emoji symbols, fishing out information on demand - all of this should be possible in the future.
However, some of the new functions will not initially be available in the EU. The company points to legal uncertainties caused by the Digital Media Act (DMA), which sets rules for large platforms. Above all, Apple is concerned that the DMA requirements for opening up to other manufacturers and service providers could compromise the protection of user data.
However, according to media reports, the "Apple Intelligence" functions will also be gradually introduced for US users over several software updates.
New Apple Watch and AirPods
According to the Bloomberg report, the Apple Watch will have a slightly larger display and will also be noticeably thinner. The company introduced the computer watch ten years ago and launched it on the market in spring 2015. Since then, the Apple Watch has led the market and is the basis for the company's fitness business. The third version of the larger Apple Watch Ultra is expected to feature improvements on the inside in particular.
Apple is also expected to present new wireless earbuds with the AirPods. And according to the latest rumors, the Californians could also present the AirPods Max 2. The next generation of the headband headphones is set to feature improved noise suppression, adaptive sound and USB-C.
Unusual date
It is rather unusual for Apple to present new iPhones on a Monday - but the company is avoiding two other events at the same time. On Tuesday, the first TV debate between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is likely to attract a great deal of attention in the domestic market.
And in Europe, the European Court of Justice will announce its decision on the state aid dispute between Apple and the EU Commission, which wants the company to pay more than 13 billion dollars in back taxes in Ireland. The ECJ could send the case back to the General Court of the European Union in Luxembourg, where Apple prevailed.
In addition, rival Huawei plans to present its own innovations just a few hours after the iPhone event. The main expectation is a smartphone with a display that can be unfolded on two sides. Huawei was once the number two in the global mobile communications market - until US sanctions sent the Chinese company into international insignificance. Meanwhile, Huawei remains strong in China.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.