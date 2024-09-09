Auto-saved design

The new iPhone models are expected to be unveiled from 7 p.m. CEST on Monday (see live stream above). According to information from the financial service Bloomberg, the new iPhone will again be available in four variants this year: The standard iPhone 16 model and the more expensive and better equipped iPhone 16 Pro will each have two display sizes. The design will largely be based on that of the current generation. The usual upgrades are better cameras and more powerful chips. However, according to Bloomberg, the Pro models will have slightly larger screens than before.