Alpen-Adria-Gymnasium: School starts in the container village
Völkermarkt: More than 600 pupils of the Alpen-Adria-Gymnasium will be attending school in containers from tomorrow.
As reported, the Alpen-Adria-Gymnasium Völkermarkt, which was built in 1974, has been undergoing demolition since June. A (small) part of the work was done by this year's and former A-level students, who were able to reminisce at the "demolition party" before the summer vacation.
This also marks the end of an era in southern Carinthia's school history: the old grammar school, where more than 2,600 girls and boys graduated and even more generally went to school, will be resurrected with the neighboring HAK as a modern federal school cluster. Both schools will then be united under one roof.
However, until the modern facility is ready - the new school is not due to be ready for occupation until the fall of 2026 - the more than 600 current pupils will have to be taught in a container village that has been set up right next to the old school building.
For the 130 first-year pupils in particular, who will start their first day at grammar school tomorrow, Monday, this will be something very special that they will remember forever! They will certainly not lack for comfort, as a virtual tour of the school shows - see for yourself: You can find the video online at www.krone.at/kaernten.
