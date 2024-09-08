24-hour care: calls for higher funding

24-hour help hardly affordable

Blaindorfer, founder and managing director of "Pflegebörse", estimates that even the cheaper services can only be afforded by around ten percent of those affected. If a person in need of care moves into an inpatient facility, the pension and care allowance are also withheld, but the rest is financed by the public sector - and the costs per care place in the home are significantly higher than the costs for 24-hour care. "I would have liked to have understood better why this is the only alternative," said Blaindorfer, who also referred to existing additional subsidies in individual federal states such as Burgenland and Vorarlberg.