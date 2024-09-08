After debacle against DFB
Hungary coach furious: “It’s a disgrace!”
Hungary's Italian team manager Marco Rossi is really angry after the 5-0 defeat against Germany. The game was a disgrace, Rossi is ruthlessly honest. His team must now respond against Bosnia.
"We must be ashamed of the second half. We disappeared from the pitch after the second goal. You can lose against Germany if you lose 2-0. A 0-5 is a disgrace," said Rossi, whose team will play Bosnia at home on Tuesday.
In the first half, his team still managed to keep up with the Germans to some extent. But then the Hungarians gradually collapsed and were taken apart. "Nothing special happened during the break, we discussed where we needed to make changes. But what happened next is unacceptable when you're representing Hungary," raged Rossi.
Nagelsmann squad now against the Netherlands
Meanwhile, there is euphoria in Germany. After the national team had already impressed at the home European Championships, coach Julian Nagelsmann's revamped squad seems to have been able to maintain this momentum over the summer.
After a convincing 5:0 home win against Hungary in the Nations League, Germany will face the Netherlands away from home on Tuesday. The Netherlands also got off to a successful and scoring start with a 5:2 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina. "The Dutch also scored five goals. Holland have a very, very good team and a lot of potential in terms of individual players. I'm excited about that," said DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann.
Led by Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, who were outstanding against Hungary, the DFB team, which has been rejuvenated in several positions, should also be able to hold its own in Amsterdam. After the Hungary game in Düsseldorf, Nagelsmann recalled the 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Frankfurt last March. "The game we had in the European Championship preparations wasn't quite as easy, I have to say. We're really looking forward to it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
