Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After debacle against DFB

Hungary coach furious: “It’s a disgrace!”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 11:54

Hungary's Italian team manager Marco Rossi is really angry after the 5-0 defeat against Germany. The game was a disgrace, Rossi is ruthlessly honest. His team must now respond against Bosnia. 

comment0 Kommentare

"We must be ashamed of the second half. We disappeared from the pitch after the second goal. You can lose against Germany if you lose 2-0. A 0-5 is a disgrace," said Rossi, whose team will play Bosnia at home on Tuesday.

In the first half, his team still managed to keep up with the Germans to some extent. But then the Hungarians gradually collapsed and were taken apart. "Nothing special happened during the break, we discussed where we needed to make changes. But what happened next is unacceptable when you're representing Hungary," raged Rossi. 

Nagelsmann squad now against the Netherlands
Meanwhile, there is euphoria in Germany. After the national team had already impressed at the home European Championships, coach Julian Nagelsmann's revamped squad seems to have been able to maintain this momentum over the summer. 

After a convincing 5:0 home win against Hungary in the Nations League, Germany will face the Netherlands away from home on Tuesday. The Netherlands also got off to a successful and scoring start with a 5:2 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina. "The Dutch also scored five goals. Holland have a very, very good team and a lot of potential in terms of individual players. I'm excited about that," said DFB team boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Led by Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, who were outstanding against Hungary, the DFB team, which has been rejuvenated in several positions, should also be able to hold its own in Amsterdam. After the Hungary game in Düsseldorf, Nagelsmann recalled the 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Frankfurt last March. "The game we had in the European Championship preparations wasn't quite as easy, I have to say. We're really looking forward to it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf