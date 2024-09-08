Hungary coach furious: “It’s a disgrace!”

Led by Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, who were outstanding against Hungary, the DFB team, which has been rejuvenated in several positions, should also be able to hold its own in Amsterdam. After the Hungary game in Düsseldorf, Nagelsmann recalled the 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Frankfurt last March. "The game we had in the European Championship preparations wasn't quite as easy, I have to say. We're really looking forward to it."