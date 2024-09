Drunk driver tried in vain to swap places

There was a crash in the Allhaming district at around 5 pm on Saturday. A 29-year-old woman from the Wels-Land district was traveling with her one-year-old daughter in her car in the direction of Neuhofen an der Krems. At the same time, a 53-year-old man from the Linz-Land district was driving in the opposite direction. At an intersection, the 53-year-old turned left and there was a collision.