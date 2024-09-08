Fierce all-round attack
De Bruyne rages: “Money screams louder than players”
Man City footballer Kevin De Bruyne has launched a fierce all-round attack against UEFA and FIFA. According to the Belgian, the money is apparently louder than the players' voices. He was referring to the ever-increasing number of matches in a season.
"The problem is that UEFA and FIFA keep scheduling extra games and we can raise concerns, but no solutions have been found," criticized De Bruyne on the sidelines of the Belgian national team's match against Israel.
The 33-year-old, who scored two goals in the 3:1 victory, was therefore not in a good mood. The Belgian was much more concerned about the additional workload. So he let off steam and got tough with FIFA and UEFA. "It seems that the money screams louder than the players' voices," was his bitter conclusion.
Up to 80 games per season
De Bruyne and many other professional footballers are annoyed that the number of teams in all three major European competitions (Champions League, Europa League, Conference League), and therefore the number of matches to be played, has been increased. The new Club World Cup will place an additional burden on the professionals. Some players could have to play up to 80 games per season.
This year it might still be okay, but next year it could be problematic.
Kevin De Bruyne
"The real problem will only become apparent after the Club World Cup. We know that there are only three weeks between the Club World Cup final and the first Premier League game. So we have three weeks to recover and prepare for another 80 games," says the Belgian, summing up the "madness".
In the meantime, the footballers' union FIFPRO has also reacted and lodged an official complaint with the EU antitrust authorities. "This year it may still go well, but next year it could be problematic," De Bruyne warns in conclusion.
