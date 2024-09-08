Even Sinner conqueror serves in Waltersdorf

"The fact that we are able to welcome such caliber players to Bad Waltersdorf is an honor in itself. And it shows that our efforts are paying off," enthuses Tournament Director Peter Westner. "I can only recommend every tennis fan in Austria to come and watch this. This combination of Davis Cup and ATP Challenger is unique, as is the line-up of tennis players who can be experienced live here," says organizer Sascha Freitag.