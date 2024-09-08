Vorteilswelt
Tennis hotspot

Even Sinner conqueror serves in Waltersdorf

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 08:00

Start of the hot tennis fall in Bad Waltersdorf! On Monday, Davis Cup captain Jürgen Melzer comes with his team to get ready for the World Group I duel against Turkey, and on Sunday the ATP 125 Challenger, the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy, starts. The exclusive players' hotel Spa Resort Styria in Bad Waltersdorf is ready for the tennis stars.

The Vulkanland is buzzing. Over the next two weeks, Bad Waltersdorf will become Austria's tennis hotspot. After the Davis Cup duel against Turkey (Melzer has provisionally called up Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Lukas Neumayer, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler), Austria's best tennis players will compete against caliber players from the top 100 at the ATP 125 Challenger.

Thiago Monteiro beat Casper Ruud (currently number nine in the world) in the round of 16 at the ATP 500 in Bastad (SWE) in July and Stefanos Tsitipas (currently number twelve) at the ATP 1000 Masters in Madrid in April. The Brazilian is seeded second at the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy as number 75 in the world.

Number one on the conscience
Daniel Altmaier is seeded number 5 in Bad Waltersdorf as number 89 in the world. The German beat the current world number 1 Jannik Sinner in a 5:26-hour thriller in the 2nd round of the French Open in 2023.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Thiago Seyboth Wild
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Thiago Seyboth Wild, on the other hand, is seeded number one in Bad Waltersdorf. The Brazilian is currently ranked 68th in the world, has six ATP Challenger titles and one ATP title (Chile 2020, victory over Casper Ruud) and attracted attention this year in May with his victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP 1000 Masters. The US boy is ranked number seven in the world and has just reached the final of the US Open.

Bad Waltersdorf is a sporting hotspot, and not just in soccer, but also in tennis.

Spa Resort Styria-Chef Thomas Gneist

"The fact that we are able to welcome such caliber players to Bad Waltersdorf is an honor in itself. And it shows that our efforts are paying off," enthuses Tournament Director Peter Westner. "I can only recommend every tennis fan in Austria to come and watch this. This combination of Davis Cup and ATP Challenger is unique, as is the line-up of tennis players who can be experienced live here," says organizer Sascha Freitag.

Spa Resort Styria Managing Director Thomas Gneist with last year's winner Andrea Pellegrino, who wants to defend his title at the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy this year. (Bild: Spa Resort Styria)
Spa Resort Styria Managing Director Thomas Gneist with last year's winner Andrea Pellegrino, who wants to defend his title at the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy this year.
(Bild: Spa Resort Styria)

Defending champion Andrea Pellegrino is looking forward to Styrian hospitality. And vice versa. Thomas Gneist, Managing Director of the Spa Resort Styria in Bad Waltersdorf: "A likeable guy who clearly enjoyed the tournament last year. Like most of the others, he enjoyed walking to the tennis stadium from our hotel. It's only seven minutes. Everyone really appreciates this proximity."

Information and tickets

Tickets for the Bad Waltersdorf Trophy are available at https://badwaltersdorf-trophy.at and at
https://badwaltersdorf-trophy.at/tickets

That and the amenities of the superior hotel with 136 guest units and a 2,500 square meter wellness area. "Bad Waltersdorf is a sporting hotspot, and not just in soccer, but also in tennis. The collaboration with TUS Bad Waltersdorf and the organizers of the ATP Challenger tournament, Peter Westner and Sascha Freitag, is hugely important for us and for the development of the entire region."

