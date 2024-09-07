Inspection in Tyrol
Animal transporter overloaded, hardly any water for calves
Once again, an animal transporter was targeted by the Tyrolean police. During a check on the Inntal highway near Weer (Schwaz district) early on Saturday morning, officers discovered that the truck was significantly overloaded and the water supply for the calves being transported was inadequate. In general, the Hungarian driver did not seem to be following the rules very closely.
Shortly after 7.30 a.m., the animal transporter loaded with 142 calves was examined more closely by the police at the highway parking lot near Weer-Nord. Initially, the officers discovered that the truck was overloaded by more than one and a half tons.
Transport time exceeded
It also quickly became apparent "that both the water supply for the animals was inadequate and that the duration of the transport and the planned breaks in the journey had not been adhered to", according to the investigators.
According to the official veterinarian, the transport should not have started in Holland in the first place.
This was consequently confirmed by the official veterinarian called in. "The transport documents were also inadequate, as the required official signature was missing. According to the official veterinarian, the transport should not have started in Holland in the first place," the investigators continued.
Special decision due to risk of epidemic
A security deposit in the four-digit euro range was collected from the 37-year-old driver from Hungary. "After a special notice was issued, the transporter had to continue its journey, as unloading was not possible due to the current animal disease risk - bluetongue disease in the Netherlands and Germany," it concluded.
