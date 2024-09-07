Automatically saved design

Coachman in conversation
Between tradition and modernity: the everyday life of a coachman - characterized by loud criticism and increasing demand. We met Marco Pollandt in the horse stable for an interview.
"Krone": How do you actually become a horse-drawn carriage driver?
Marco Pollandt: I originally come from the catering industry. Three years ago, I had the idea of combining horse-drawn carriage rides with culinary experiences. That's how the concept of "Riding Dinner" came about. I was quickly able to get the company "Fiaker Paul" interested in this idea.
Horse-drawn carriages are particularly criticized in summer because of the heat. How does this affect your business?
It's true, environmentalists have been putting more and more pressure on us in recent years. Unfortunately, they often use false information. Since the introduction of the logbook in 2016, there have been clear regulations that we strictly adhere to. For example, our horses have at least three days off per week. When it comes to the heat, we carriage drivers often suffer more than the horses.
Is hackney carriage driving still in demand?
Absolutely. Demand has even increased in recent years, both among tourists and Austrians. Many see a horse-drawn carriage ride as a special experience that still exudes magic.
What makes the job of a horse-drawn carriage driver so special?
Above all, it's the relationship with the horses. Working with the animals is unique.
Are there any funny experiences during the rides?
Once a couple started arguing violently during the ride. The man was so upset that he wanted to jump out of the carriage. Fortunately, I was able to prevent that. When we arrived at the end of the ride, he simply stormed off and said that the woman should pay the bill - even though she didn't have any money with her!
What about road traffic - are there often conflicts?
Unfortunately yes, there are always confrontations, especially with cab drivers. They're often in a hurry, whereas we, as hackney carriages, don't travel as fast.
Despite the challenges: Do you see hackney carriage driving as a job for the future?
Definitely. Carriage rides are an antithesis to our hectic world. They preserve a piece of tradition. Some of our carriages date back to the Habsburg era - that's history you can feel.
