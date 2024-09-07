Automatically saved design

Horse-drawn carriages are particularly criticized in summer because of the heat. How does this affect your business?

It's true, environmentalists have been putting more and more pressure on us in recent years. Unfortunately, they often use false information. Since the introduction of the logbook in 2016, there have been clear regulations that we strictly adhere to. For example, our horses have at least three days off per week. When it comes to the heat, we carriage drivers often suffer more than the horses.