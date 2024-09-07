Vorteilswelt
Advertising dominance

Google is now also facing trouble in the UK

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 11:14

In addition to a lawsuit in the USA, Google is now also facing trouble in the UK due to its business practices in online advertising. "We have made a preliminary finding that Google is using its market power to hinder competition when it comes to the ads displayed to users on websites," said Juliette Enser from the antitrust authority CMA. 

This would put thousands of British publishers and advertisers at a disadvantage. Google rejected the accusation. The group's programs help content providers to finance their products with the help of advertising, said Dan Taylor, who is responsible for the US group's advertising business. Thanks to Google technology, companies of all sizes can reach new customers. Online ads contribute the lion's share to the turnover and profits of the parent company Alphabet.

Google is also under pressure in the USA because of its advertising technology. The US Department of Justice is taking legal action against the linking of programs for publishers and advertisers, among other things. This puts the company in a "privileged position as an intermediary". Google also rejected these accusations.

If the lawsuit is upheld, the company could be broken up. The European Union is also pushing for the forced sale of business areas because the company favors its own advertising technology for Internet search queries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

