Vienna Kammerspiele
Sandra Cervik: “Is there anything new to come?”
Sandra Cervik is directing Ferdinand von Schirach's new trial drama "She says. Er sagt", which premieres at the Wiener Kammerspiele - the "Krone" asked the Viennese actress and director for an interview.
Was Katharina raped by her ex-lover Christian? She says yes, he says no. The starting point for another exciting trial from the pen of Ferdinand von Schirach, which is now being premiered at the Wiener Kammerspiele.
Sandra Cervik delivers her second directorial work for Josefstadt. For her, the fact that Schirach goes down so well with people is because "people like courtroom situations and like to see a good, factual discussion". Yes, some politicians could learn something from that, smiles Cervik, who made her directorial debut at the Theater der Jugend in 2015.
She sees the challenge of the play in the fact that Schirach "is concerned with more than just who is right. It's about how much we only hear what we want to hear. How much can we objectively engage with a topic without making a hasty judgment? After all, that's the position judges are in when there is no conclusive evidence and it's testimony against testimony. Then you can only trust yourself!"
Cervik, who has been married to Josefstadt director Herbert Föttinger since 1997, conducts "She says. Er sagt" is the first time she has directed her husband, who takes on the role of the defendant. Another challenge? "No," she waves it off. "I was very excited, but it was very enjoyable because he is a very sociable actor, very accepting!"
Cervik, who has been a member of the Josefstadt ensemble since 2000, has found joy in directing: "My great wish is that I can continue directing, perhaps at other theaters as well. Now I'm getting to an age where I'm thinking: Is there anything new coming? (laughs) I just haven't come to a conclusion yet. But until Herbert Föttinger's directorship comes to an end, I will of course remain loyal to the house!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
