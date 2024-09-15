Vorteilswelt
New opportunity for furniture

Almost only women reach for the tools here

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 15:00

In Kematen am Innbach, old furniture is given a new lease of life at "chary chic". In workshops, customers are also allowed to pick up the tools themselves - until now, this has almost exclusively been a case for women. Why is that the case? We wanted to find out from vintage furniture specialist Charity Putz.

comment0 Kommentare

Between and on the furniture, there are candles, candle holders and soaps, postcards, notebooks and blankets. Charity Putz has taken a seat at the table next to the shop window and is using the time to deal with an e-mail until the next customer enters the store at Freiung 3 in Wels.

Charity Putz, pictured here with her husband Jochen, quit her job in the fall of 2021 to start her own business. (Bild: Carolin Anne)
Charity Putz, pictured here with her husband Jochen, quit her job in the fall of 2021 to start her own business.
(Bild: Carolin Anne)

Since the beginning of March, the 36-year-old has been running the store called "chary chic", right next to Alpenlachs-Genusswelt. "The business just came to us," says Charity.

First steps in 2015
"Chary chic" specializes in vintage furniture and is based in Kematen am Innbach. They took their first steps in 2015: when her husband Jochen, a trained carpenter, refurbished a chemist's cabinet, Charity shared photos on social media and aroused interest.

Each model is unique - this applies to the pieces from the "chary chic" workshop. (Bild: Carolin Anne)
Each model is unique - this applies to the pieces from the "chary chic" workshop.
(Bild: Carolin Anne)

They moved into a sales area in the tobacco factory in Linz, but soon left again. Four years later, a second attempt was made in 2019, the mood was once again sounded out via social media - and the company was in the right place at the right time: coronavirus caused a furnishing boom.

Today, Charity and her team also offer upcycling workshops - both in groups and for individuals. So far, these have been almost exclusively for women. Why is that? "For some, it has to do with unfulfilled wishes from their youth, often when choosing a career. They then revive them with us."

Barbara Kneidinger
