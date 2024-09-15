New opportunity for furniture
Almost only women reach for the tools here
In Kematen am Innbach, old furniture is given a new lease of life at "chary chic". In workshops, customers are also allowed to pick up the tools themselves - until now, this has almost exclusively been a case for women. Why is that the case? We wanted to find out from vintage furniture specialist Charity Putz.
Between and on the furniture, there are candles, candle holders and soaps, postcards, notebooks and blankets. Charity Putz has taken a seat at the table next to the shop window and is using the time to deal with an e-mail until the next customer enters the store at Freiung 3 in Wels.
Since the beginning of March, the 36-year-old has been running the store called "chary chic", right next to Alpenlachs-Genusswelt. "The business just came to us," says Charity.
First steps in 2015
"Chary chic" specializes in vintage furniture and is based in Kematen am Innbach. They took their first steps in 2015: when her husband Jochen, a trained carpenter, refurbished a chemist's cabinet, Charity shared photos on social media and aroused interest.
They moved into a sales area in the tobacco factory in Linz, but soon left again. Four years later, a second attempt was made in 2019, the mood was once again sounded out via social media - and the company was in the right place at the right time: coronavirus caused a furnishing boom.
Today, Charity and her team also offer upcycling workshops - both in groups and for individuals. So far, these have been almost exclusively for women. Why is that? "For some, it has to do with unfulfilled wishes from their youth, often when choosing a career. They then revive them with us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.