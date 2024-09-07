Final! Sinner defeats Draper, now Fritz awaits

Tiafoe shows fighting spirit

After the four-set victory over Zverev in the quarter-finals, Fritz was quickly 3-0 up again. But Tiafoe came straight back into the match and fired up the crowd after his first break. The fans were more on the side of the more spectacular Tiafoe. When a forehand from Fritz sailed into the stands and Tiafoe took the first set after 45 minutes, many spectators jumped to their feet.