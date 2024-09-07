US Open
Final! Sinner defeats Draper, now Fritz awaits
Taylor Fritz has won the American semi-final duel at the US Open and is challenging the top favorite Jannik Sinner for the title. The 26-year-old conqueror of Alexander Zverev beat Frances Tiafoe 4:6, 7:5, 4:6, 6:4, 6:1 in New York to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career.
On Sunday, Fritz has the chance to become the first male American tennis player to win the US Open since Andy Roddick 21 years ago. "This is the reason why I'm doing this," Fritz said through tears. "It's a dream come true. I will give everything I can give."
At the net, Fritz patted his US colleague on the chest after converting the match point and tried to cheer Tiafoe up. "He overpowered me from the baseline. I just tried to fight," said Fritz. Tiafoe had already lost his first US Open semi-final in 2022 against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.
Tiafoe shows fighting spirit
After the four-set victory over Zverev in the quarter-finals, Fritz was quickly 3-0 up again. But Tiafoe came straight back into the match and fired up the crowd after his first break. The fans were more on the side of the more spectacular Tiafoe. When a forehand from Fritz sailed into the stands and Tiafoe took the first set after 45 minutes, many spectators jumped to their feet.
Tiafoe wobbled in the closing stages of the second set, but did not let this slow him down and took the third set again. Fritz secured one of the key points of the match: at 3:3 in the fourth, he fought down his opponent, the ball went over the net 31 times, and in the end Tiafoe simply stopped, exhausted.
Drama at Sinner match
The 26-year-old was no longer able to play, trailing 0:4 in the deciding set. Fritz briefly got the jitters again, but after 3:18 hours he put the final point with an ace.
Prior to that, the world number one Sinner had won 7:5, 7:6 (7:3), 6:2 with plenty of drama against Jack Draper from Great Britain. Sinner fell on his left wrist in the second set and had to be treated. His British opponent threw up several times on the court during the match and spoke afterwards about fears in such big matches.
