In the south of Linz
Armed man causes major police operation
Another major alert, this time in the south of Linz, specifically in the Wasserwald forest. There was no way through for walkers because police officers blocked and guarded the paths on Friday afternoon. Because of a drug addict, as it turned out later.
"It's dangerous", said a female officer to a "Krone" employee who had happened to come across the path in the area of the Linz water forest. The reason for the large-scale operation was an armed man. According to information given to the police by a worried Bosnian (29) from the Linz-Land district, he had a black firearm in the front of his pants and had taken it out several times.
Known from the drug scene
Several patrols were then called to the scene. Based on the exact description of the citizen who had called the officers, a 41-year-old man was quickly identified as the suspect. The man from Linz was already known from the drug scene.
Suspect was sitting under a tree
However, COBRA was unable to find the 41-year-old at his home. However, the suspect was then contacted by telephone. And at around 3 p.m., a patrol finally reported that the man from Linz was sitting under a tree in Wegscheiderstraße.
The drug addict was handcuffed. The officers found a CO2 alarm gun in his rucksack - it was confiscated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
