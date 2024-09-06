At the press conference
“Crazy”: Nagelsmann lashes out at experts
Clear words from DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann. At the press conference ahead of the Nations League clash against Hungary, he lashed out at the so-called experts.
"It's good that we call out the goals. I won't miss the opportunity to say it again. I do find the statements of some of the experts questionable. If a coach says he wants to become world champion and that's criticized, then I think that's crazy. I'd like to read the headlines if I'd said: 'I don't want to be world champion either, I don't care about being European champion'," said Nagelsmann on Friday evening.
The DFB team will face Hungary in Düsseldorf on Saturday (8.45pm). It is the first appearance after the home European Championship, where the Germans were unlucky to lose to Spain in the quarter-finals (1:2 n. V.). After the European Championship, Nagelsmann had set the goal of becoming world champions in 2026. This was met with incomprehension by many experts. Andy Möller, world champion in 1990, said that Nagelsmann had "put his team under a lot of pressure and set the bar high" with such a statement.
"Did it put you under pressure that I said we want to become world champions?" Nagelsmann asked Pascal Groß, who was sitting next to him - who replied in the negative. This prompted a laugh from the group.
"First game after the European Championship is very important"
The German national team wants to take the momentum from the home European Championships into the Nations League. "I believe that the first game after the European Championship is also very important to keep the fans going for the next two years," said Nagelsmann, who is not expecting "a long start-up phase" despite the retirements of Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gündoğan and Thomas Müller.
It will be interesting to see how the Germans start the Nations League. They face Hungary on Saturday, followed by the top match against the Netherlands on Tuesday.
