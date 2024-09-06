Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the press conference

“Crazy”: Nagelsmann lashes out at experts

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 19:58

Clear words from DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann. At the press conference ahead of the Nations League clash against Hungary, he lashed out at the so-called experts.

comment0 Kommentare

"It's good that we call out the goals. I won't miss the opportunity to say it again. I do find the statements of some of the experts questionable. If a coach says he wants to become world champion and that's criticized, then I think that's crazy. I'd like to read the headlines if I'd said: 'I don't want to be world champion either, I don't care about being European champion'," said Nagelsmann on Friday evening.

The DFB team will face Hungary in Düsseldorf on Saturday (8.45pm). It is the first appearance after the home European Championship, where the Germans were unlucky to lose to Spain in the quarter-finals (1:2 n. V.). After the European Championship, Nagelsmann had set the goal of becoming world champions in 2026. This was met with incomprehension by many experts. Andy Möller, world champion in 1990, said that Nagelsmann had "put his team under a lot of pressure and set the bar high" with such a statement.

"Did it put you under pressure that I said we want to become world champions?" Nagelsmann asked Pascal Groß, who was sitting next to him - who replied in the negative. This prompted a laugh from the group.

"First game after the European Championship is very important"
The German national team wants to take the momentum from the home European Championships into the Nations League. "I believe that the first game after the European Championship is also very important to keep the fans going for the next two years," said Nagelsmann, who is not expecting "a long start-up phase" despite the retirements of Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gündoğan and Thomas Müller.

It will be interesting to see how the Germans start the Nations League. They face Hungary on Saturday, followed by the top match against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf