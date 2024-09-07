Trial in Innsbruck
Fine after “burnout” in airport garage
A 36-year-old Tyrolean man spun the tires of a 500 hp rental car on a parking deck at Innsbruck Airport in May. This caused enormous damage to property. Now the man is on trial.
It really wasn't a glorious idea that the 36-year-old had a few months ago. And the defendant himself admitted as much: "I really don't know what I was thinking at the time and what possessed me to do it in the first place."
Leaving a 40-metre-long trail with his car
Together with a friend, the man from Innsbruck rented a car with a whopping 500 hp, took it for a spin through the Tyrolean capital, spontaneously spun the tires in the multi-storey parking garage of the airport - a so-called burnout - and left behind a 40-meter-long rubber scuff mark.
A crazy idea becomes expensive
According to the airport, the resulting damage to property amounted to 14,000 (!) euros. The judge finally sentenced the car-savvy Innsbruck resident to a fine of 1080 euros - half of it unconditional. And the man must pay 5001 euros to the airport for the time being. The verdict is not legally binding.
