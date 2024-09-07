Ländle ace Maxi Taucher with world star Jannik Sinner

"He knelt down right next to me so that we were at eye level. Jannik is a really nice guy, he and his coach also congratulated me on my French Open titles," said the youngster enthusiastically, "and he answered a lot of my questions. Above all, I wanted to know how he can always stay so calm, no matter how difficult the situation is for him. He explained that to me very well! Many thanks to my coach Max for making this possible, it really means a lot to me."