Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Flushing Meadows

Ländle ace Maxi Taucher with world star Jannik Sinner

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 09:55

Although Maximilian Taucher was eliminated in the semi-finals at the US Open, the wheelchair tennis ace was able to enjoy a meeting with a superstar - none other than ATP number one Jannik Sinner made time for the young player from Hohenems.

comment0 Kommentare

Wheelchair tennis ace Maximilian Taucher was not really bothered by the fact that his third attempt to win the title at the US Open was not enough and that he lost 3:6 and 2:6 to American Charlie Cooper in the semi-finals. "I actually played quite well, but my opponent was simply the better player that day," said the 16-year-old, delighted with his next very strong performance at a major tournament.

As in the previous year, Maxi Taucher made it to the semi-finals at the US Open. (Bild: Privat)
As in the previous year, Maxi Taucher made it to the semi-finals at the US Open.
(Bild: Privat)

 In June, he won the singles and doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, and Maxi has already celebrated a total of seven tournament victories this season. And that's not the end of the story. "I've learned that I need to work even harder on myself. But I'm still young - I have plenty of time to become a better tennis player," says Taucher.

First Maxi Taucher watched Jannik Sinner's training session, then he was allowed to meet the superstar. (Bild: Privat)
First Maxi Taucher watched Jannik Sinner's training session, then he was allowed to meet the superstar.
(Bild: Privat)

Meeting with Sinner
However, the Hohenems native was delighted by a very special experience after his elimination in Flushing Meadows. After watching the training session of ATP world number one Jannik Sinner with his coach Max Forer, the Italian top star made time for the young talent - and not just for an autograph.

 "He knelt down right next to me so that we were at eye level. Jannik is a really nice guy, he and his coach also congratulated me on my French Open titles," said the youngster enthusiastically, "and he answered a lot of my questions. Above all, I wanted to know how he can always stay so calm, no matter how difficult the situation is for him. He explained that to me very well! Many thanks to my coach Max for making this possible, it really means a lot to me."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf