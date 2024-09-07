Flushing Meadows
Ländle ace Maxi Taucher with world star Jannik Sinner
Although Maximilian Taucher was eliminated in the semi-finals at the US Open, the wheelchair tennis ace was able to enjoy a meeting with a superstar - none other than ATP number one Jannik Sinner made time for the young player from Hohenems.
Wheelchair tennis ace Maximilian Taucher was not really bothered by the fact that his third attempt to win the title at the US Open was not enough and that he lost 3:6 and 2:6 to American Charlie Cooper in the semi-finals. "I actually played quite well, but my opponent was simply the better player that day," said the 16-year-old, delighted with his next very strong performance at a major tournament.
In June, he won the singles and doubles titles at the French Open in Paris, and Maxi has already celebrated a total of seven tournament victories this season. And that's not the end of the story. "I've learned that I need to work even harder on myself. But I'm still young - I have plenty of time to become a better tennis player," says Taucher.
Meeting with Sinner
However, the Hohenems native was delighted by a very special experience after his elimination in Flushing Meadows. After watching the training session of ATP world number one Jannik Sinner with his coach Max Forer, the Italian top star made time for the young talent - and not just for an autograph.
"He knelt down right next to me so that we were at eye level. Jannik is a really nice guy, he and his coach also congratulated me on my French Open titles," said the youngster enthusiastically, "and he answered a lot of my questions. Above all, I wanted to know how he can always stay so calm, no matter how difficult the situation is for him. He explained that to me very well! Many thanks to my coach Max for making this possible, it really means a lot to me."
