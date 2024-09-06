Vorteilswelt
Absurd salary

Mega offer from Ronaldo club for ManCity pro

06.09.2024 17:06

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Mateo Kovacic soon be reunited? The two know each other from their time together at Real Madrid. This is one of the reasons why Al-Nassr is said to be preparing a mega offer for Kovacic.

comment0 Kommentare

The bare figures: According to "CBS Sports", Kovacic would earn 900,000 euros per week (!) with the Saudis should he decide to move in the winter. That would be around 43.2 million euros a year. The Croatian, whose contract at Manchester City runs until 2027, would earn around six times as much at Al-Nassr as he would at the English top club.

Ronaldo is also said to have a hand in the potential deal. Between 2015 and 2018, CR7 played a total of 81 times with the Croatian international for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Mateo Kovacic (Bild: APA/AFP/Franck FIFE)
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Mateo Kovacic
(Bild: APA/AFP/Franck FIFE)

Al-Nassr already wanted Kovacic in the summer
Al-Nassr are said to have already made an attempt to sign Kovacic in the summer transfer window, which closed a few days ago, but a transfer did not materialize as the Saudi club were unable to free up an international squad place for the Croatian. They would have had to sell Sadio Mane or Talisca. But that did not happen.

Kovacic has played an important role for City in the new season so far. The 30-year-old has started all four competitive matches and scored in the 2-0 Premier League opener at Chelsea FC. Al-Nassr have started the new Saudi Pro League season with four points from their first two games. Ronaldo has already scored two goals and provided one assist.

It remains to be seen whether the Saudis can lure the next professional with all that money.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

