Absurd salary
Mega offer from Ronaldo club for ManCity pro
Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Mateo Kovacic soon be reunited? The two know each other from their time together at Real Madrid. This is one of the reasons why Al-Nassr is said to be preparing a mega offer for Kovacic.
The bare figures: According to "CBS Sports", Kovacic would earn 900,000 euros per week (!) with the Saudis should he decide to move in the winter. That would be around 43.2 million euros a year. The Croatian, whose contract at Manchester City runs until 2027, would earn around six times as much at Al-Nassr as he would at the English top club.
Ronaldo is also said to have a hand in the potential deal. Between 2015 and 2018, CR7 played a total of 81 times with the Croatian international for Real Madrid.
Al-Nassr already wanted Kovacic in the summer
Al-Nassr are said to have already made an attempt to sign Kovacic in the summer transfer window, which closed a few days ago, but a transfer did not materialize as the Saudi club were unable to free up an international squad place for the Croatian. They would have had to sell Sadio Mane or Talisca. But that did not happen.
Kovacic has played an important role for City in the new season so far. The 30-year-old has started all four competitive matches and scored in the 2-0 Premier League opener at Chelsea FC. Al-Nassr have started the new Saudi Pro League season with four points from their first two games. Ronaldo has already scored two goals and provided one assist.
It remains to be seen whether the Saudis can lure the next professional with all that money.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.