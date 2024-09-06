September 14 and 15
Aufsteirern: A big stage for our crafts
Quill embroidery, blacksmithing, woodturning, lantern making, hat making and seeds for the bees: The Aufsteirern also puts the spotlight on Styrians who make things according to the best traditions.
It is THE festival of the year - and it is fast approaching! On September 14 and 15, the whole of Graz, presented by your "Krone", will become a glamorous stage for tradition, music, entertainment and culinary delights. And they will also find their spotlight: Styrians who still master an (old) craft! And show it to their spectators; the audience is sure to be amazed. Marvel. And learn.
Karin Krahl-Wichmann, for example, who took over the hat factory on Wickenburggasse in Graz in 2003 at the age of just 21. She has since moved her business to Deutschfeistritz (Färbergasse 2) - and she still makes hats with passion and heart and soul. And the chic headgear is still booming. Not just the smart Ausseer hat. "This summer, straw hats are all the rage." Insider tip: she makes them out of old coffee sacks! To be seen at the Aufsteirern in Schmiedgasse.
What Marion Peternell has up her sleeve is also sensational: with "Seedpap", she has handmade seed paper in production. And it combines two things: This seed paper contains seeds from wild flowers as well as herbs that nourish wild bees, "they find less and less food due to monocultures and building development, but of course they die without it. However, everyone can support them and sow seeds." And: the seed paper is also available in the form of greeting cards. Which, once read, are great for a second use. Top idea, to be seen at Mariahilferplatz.
