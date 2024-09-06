Aufsteirern: A big stage for our crafts

What Marion Peternell has up her sleeve is also sensational: with "Seedpap", she has handmade seed paper in production. And it combines two things: This seed paper contains seeds from wild flowers as well as herbs that nourish wild bees, "they find less and less food due to monocultures and building development, but of course they die without it. However, everyone can support them and sow seeds." And: the seed paper is also available in the form of greeting cards. Which, once read, are great for a second use. Top idea, to be seen at Mariahilferplatz.