Ötzi Trek: Hiking in the (k)oldest footsteps

The sun was blazing down from the blue sky on this August day (a high protection factor is particularly important, also for the calves!), while we climbed over stone, scree and snow fields to the Tisenjoch.

The highest pass of the Alpine crossing is also the border between Austria and Italy. In the early afternoon, we reached the pyramid-shaped monument at an altitude of 3210 meters. Visibility deteriorated - Italy to the south became virtually invisible. Mystical veils of mist swirled around our legs, the mountain air tingled and smelled of cold.