Future emperor
Prince Hisahito in Japan celebrates his 18th birthday
In Japan, Prince Hisahito, number two in the imperial line of succession, celebrated his 18th birthday on Friday. According to the palace, an official birthday celebration will not be held until 2025 at the earliest so that the prince can finish school in peace beforehand.
To celebrate the day, the Imperial Palace published photos on Friday showing Hisahito taking a walk in the forest.
The prince is said to be passionate about nature. "I hope to learn more through every single experience, absorb different aspects and grow from them," the birthday boy was quoted as saying by the Imperial Palace.
Nephew of the Emperor
Hisahito is the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko. As the only nephew of Emperor Naruhito, he is second in line to the imperial throne after his father, because a law in force since 1947 stipulates that only men may ascend the Japanese throne.
The daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, 22-year-old Princess Aiko, is therefore out of the question. Hisahito's older sisters are also passed over.
Deliberations on succession to the throne
Since May, the parliament in Tokyo has been discussing a possible relaxation of the strict rules of succession to the throne.
According to a survey by the Kyodo news agency, 90 percent of Japanese are in favor of a woman at the head of the imperial family. However, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in particular wants to strictly adhere to the patrilineal succession to the throne.
