Not clever

The Salzburg public prosecutor's office remains silent on the case of the young Islamist terrorist. This may be because the public prosecutors still have some embarrassing questions to answer. The prosecution authorities are said to have been aware of the Salzburg man who was killed in Munich for a long time. However, one case was shelved last year. Although investigators had found IS propaganda material on the cell phone of the radicalized teenager. In short: some things were suspected, but little was done.