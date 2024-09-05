Vorteilswelt
Crisis meeting soon

Political dispute over VAMED sale: Who is to blame?

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 19:40

The planned sale of the VAMED rehabilitation clinics to the French private equity company PAI is casting its shadow. The exchange of blows between the ÖVP and SPÖ has been enriched by a tricky facet.

comment0 Kommentare

The ÖVP is currently taking aim at the fact that 60 percent of the operating company of the Anton Proksch Institute (API), one of Europe's leading addiction clinics, is owned by VAMED and 40 percent by a foundation. This board of trustees includes the City of Vienna, the Chamber of Labor, ÖGK and the Province of Burgenland.

Criticism of Fürst
"The foundation could have taken over the Anton Proksch shares from VAMED under certain conditions, as it has a right of first refusal. However, this was rejected and the way was clear for the sale," criticized ÖVP regional managing director Patrik Fazekas.

His criticism is directed above all at SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst. While the SPÖ provincial parliamentary group had placed an advertisement calling on the federal government to reverse the sale of ÖBAG's shares in VAMED, the SPÖ parliamentary group chairman was sitting in the foundation. "Did Fürst even advocate the acquisition of the VAMED shares by the foundation? What decisions were made?" asks Fazekas.

Tough counterattack
"The ÖVP alone is primarily responsible for selling off critical healthcare infrastructure to a French hedge fund," counters Fürst. As a member of the API Board of Trustees, he can say that the sale to the PAI Group has not been on the agenda to date.

The works council had informed him about the VAMED dilemma. "Since then, I have been fighting against this sell-off," emphasizes the SPÖ party leader. He will also do so at the meeting of the Board of Trustees convened for September 16. Fürst wants to forge an alliance against the sale of the Anton Proksch Institute.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
