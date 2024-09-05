Here live in the ticker
The first TV duels: Hot election campaign phase begins
The domestic election campaign is entering the hot phase: on Thursday evening, Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Werner Kogler (Greens) and then Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) battled for the voters' favor in the ORF duel. Follow the TV confrontations in the krone.at live ticker.
The leading candidates of the SPÖ, Greens, FPÖ and NEOS will meet on ORF just in time for the second wave of posters. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler kicked things off. Initially rather amicable, the tone soon became rougher. The number one bone of contention: cars and road construction.
Things got loud when it came to gas and the climate bonus
Babler even launched a sharp attack on Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). She had "concreted a highway, specifically the S10, through a nature reserve". Kogler countered with the fuss surrounding the Lobau expressway in Vienna. However, (Russian) gas and the green flagship project Klimabonus also caused quite an emotional debate.
And suddenly it got wild
The debate continued with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who currently sees himself as the "poll emperor", and Beate Meinl-Reisinger from the NEOS. The discussion was tame for the most part, there was no real confrontation. Although the NEOS leader tried to lure Kickl out of his shell with some sharp statements, the blue party leader did not take the bait.
Things only got "wild" when it came to Kickl's flagship topic of asylum. Meinl-Reisinger identified a certain "impotence" in the former interior minister when it came to integration policy, Kickl spoke of "migrants" and once again promised: "No new asylum applications."
The Greens and the FPÖ presented their second wave of posters for the National Council elections on Thursday. After "Wähl, als gäb's ein Morgen" (Vote as if there were a tomorrow), the eco-party, for example, is now calling for people to vote for climate, togetherness, nature conservation and responsibility on September 29.
The Freedom Party is trying to tailor its message to top candidate Kickl. The messages range from "Because he understands you" to "Chancellor together". The posters were created "through communication between Herbert Kickl and the people", emphasized Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz.
In the hot election campaign phase, the top candidates have a number of TV appearances to make. "A good election campaign can make up to two percent in the end. TV duels and media presence are a key factor here," says Christoph Haselmayer, head of the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD). But it is also clear that mistakes made on television in front of a wide audience can be even more serious!
