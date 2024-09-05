Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Here live in the ticker

The first TV duels: Hot election campaign phase begins

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 19:18

The domestic election campaign is entering the hot phase: on Thursday evening, Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Werner Kogler (Greens) and then Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) battled for the voters' favor in the ORF duel. Follow the TV confrontations in the krone.at live ticker.

comment0 Kommentare

The leading candidates of the SPÖ, Greens, FPÖ and NEOS will meet on ORF just in time for the second wave of posters. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler kicked things off. Initially rather amicable, the tone soon became rougher. The number one bone of contention: cars and road construction.

Things got loud when it came to gas and the climate bonus
Babler even launched a sharp attack on Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). She had "concreted a highway, specifically the S10, through a nature reserve". Kogler countered with the fuss surrounding the Lobau expressway in Vienna. However, (Russian) gas and the green flagship project Klimabonus also caused quite an emotional debate. 

Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Werner Kogler (Greens) in the ORF duel (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Werner Kogler (Greens) in the ORF duel
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: ORF Sendungen/ORF)
(Bild: ORF Sendungen/ORF)

And suddenly it got wild
The debate continued with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who currently sees himself as the "poll emperor", and Beate Meinl-Reisinger from the NEOS. The discussion was tame for the most part, there was no real confrontation. Although the NEOS leader tried to lure Kickl out of his shell with some sharp statements, the blue party leader did not take the bait. 

Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) in discussion with Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) (Bild: ORF Sendungen/ORF)
Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) in discussion with Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS)
(Bild: ORF Sendungen/ORF)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Things only got "wild" when it came to Kickl's flagship topic of asylum. Meinl-Reisinger identified a certain "impotence" in the former interior minister when it came to integration policy, Kickl spoke of "migrants" and once again promised: "No new asylum applications."

With the krone.at live ticker, you can follow the debate in real time:

The Greens and the FPÖ presented their second wave of posters for the National Council elections on Thursday. After "Wähl, als gäb's ein Morgen" (Vote as if there were a tomorrow), the eco-party, for example, is now calling for people to vote for climate, togetherness, nature conservation and responsibility on September 29.

"Vote climate" is written on the Greens' poster. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
"Vote climate" is written on the Greens' poster.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

The Freedom Party is trying to tailor its message to top candidate Kickl. The messages range from "Because he understands you" to "Chancellor together". The posters were created "through communication between Herbert Kickl and the people", emphasized Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz.

Kickl wants to become chancellor "together with the Austrians". (Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
Kickl wants to become chancellor "together with the Austrians".
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

In the hot election campaign phase, the top candidates have a number of TV appearances to make. "A good election campaign can make up to two percent in the end. TV duels and media presence are a key factor here," says Christoph Haselmayer, head of the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Data Analysis (IFDD). But it is also clear that mistakes made on television in front of a wide audience can be even more serious!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf