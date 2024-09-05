The first TV duels: Hot election campaign phase begins

And suddenly it got wild

The debate continued with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who currently sees himself as the "poll emperor", and Beate Meinl-Reisinger from the NEOS. The discussion was tame for the most part, there was no real confrontation. Although the NEOS leader tried to lure Kickl out of his shell with some sharp statements, the blue party leader did not take the bait.