David Gilmour: But no swan song yet

This in turn impressed Gilmour, who is used to being surrounded by yes-men due to his status and is rarely challenged from the outside to peel himself out of his usual cocoon of comfort. This joy of experimentation, the tendency towards more sophisticated pop and less psychedelic display of intelligence is very good for the project as a whole, because it really does show one of the most prominent songwriters in rock history in a different light at an advanced age. The track "A Single Spark", as Gilmour candidly tells us, was shaped by Andrew in such a way that he had to be painstakingly persuaded to do it. Despite all the darkness of content and musical heaviness, "Luck And Strange" is a masterpiece that just doesn't fit into the boiling midsummer in terms of release date. Gilmour, however, is obviously keen for more and has hinted that he would like to go back into the studio with the whole team soon. Please do - the Brit is in absolute top form in the winter of his career.