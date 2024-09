Local hero Berrade wins 18th Vuelta stage

Mountain stages on the program

The Australian Decathlon team-mate of Felix Gall goes into the decisive days in the red jersey with a further five-second lead over Roglic. The 19th stage ends on Friday with the first category mountain finish on the Alto de Moncalvillo. Over 8.6 km, the climb averages 8.9 percent. Another mountain finish is scheduled for Saturday. The Red Bull captain Roglic had already steadily reduced his gap on the last mountain stages. In addition, the Slovenian has all the trump cards as the outstanding time trialist in the final battle against the clock in Madrid on Sunday.