"Chancellor together"

New wave of FPÖ posters unrolled: Kickl as a tool

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 14:53

The FPÖ also presented its second wave of posters for the National Council elections on Thursday. The design remains the same for the sake of recognition, but the messages have been expanded. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl offers himself to voters as a hammer or drill: "You are the boss, I am your tool." "Chancellor together" and "It's up to you" are written on the other subjects. 

comment0 Kommentare

The posters were created "through communication between Herbert Kickl and the people", emphasized Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz at the presentation in Graz.

"The mood is very good"
"The mood for the FPÖ is very good in Styria," explained state party chairman and top candidate for the state parliamentary elections in November, Mario Kunasek. This must be used "for a turnaround". This will not happen throughout Austria without Herbert Kickl, so every voter counts.

The new FPÖ posters (Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
"Always an ear to the citizen"
The posters follow a straight line. "Because he understands you" alludes to the communication of the chancellor candidate, who, according to Schnedlitz, "always has an ear to the ground". The involvement of the people is also emphasized with "You are the boss, I am your tool".

Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz (left) and Styrian party chairman Mario Kunasek unveiled the new FPÖ election posters on Thursday. (Bild: APA Pool/APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

In order for this to succeed, the FPÖ must also be elected - see the poster "It depends on you". "If this turns out well, everyone wins," Schnedlitz was convinced. The end product should then be "Chancellor together".

70 tons of vegetables are distributed
The party also wants to show its closeness to the farming community and regional products with 70 tons of local vegetables, which will be distributed during the election campaign in addition to pens, shopping cart chips and Swiss stone pine hearts. All election gifts will be produced in Austria: "We also want to live the topic of regionality in the election campaign," emphasized Schnedlitz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
