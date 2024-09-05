On the special state parliament
The FPÖ demands “security in all situations”
The Blue Party does not want to let the SPÖ's special state parliament on the new housing subsidy go to waste. The usual security issue will be extended to various areas of life and problems.
"There is actually unanimity in parliament for the new housing benefit. Why there is now a special state parliament is probably due to the election campaign," FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer smugly remarks. "We are happy for the government to do the work for us." The Blue Party has several motions and questions planned for Monday's meeting.
Although Angerer and Co. approve of the new housing subsidy, it does not go far enough for them. "We need a real housing package. This ranges from the construction of the promised 700 non-profit apartments to security for the financing of private housing," emphasizes Angerer. "At the moment, we are only fighting the symptoms."
The beginning of 2025 is too late for many Carinthians. They can already no longer afford the rents and operating costs. The aid should therefore apply retroactively.
Erwin Angerer, Chef FPÖ Kärnten
There is even a fixed budget of 31.2 million euros for the latter. "In Upper Austria, this will limit interest rates to 1.5 percent for 20 years," explains the FPÖ leader. "But as a first step, we demand that the housing subsidy be decided retroactively from January 1, 2024, because people are already having financial problems!"
"Security in all situations"
Gernot Darmann extends a classic FPÖ topic to more areas of life. "When we talk about security, we're not just talking about illegal migration, but also about health and care. There must be nationwide care," Darmann emphasizes. "We are calling for a care voucher of 2,000 euros per month for care in the family environment."
In the medical sector, more health insurance places and incentives for doctors should be created so that they also settle in rural regions. "It's also about fair treatment, because doctors don't allow themselves to be teased," says Darman and Angerer adds: "The SPÖ provincial councillor proudly declares that all health insurance places are filled, but if we hadn't built a new surgery in Mühldorf for 450,000 euros, we still wouldn't have a doctor. We need a welcome package for doctors."
In addition, the Blue Party wants to demand a price cap against inflation, pension increases, a tunnel solution for the Plöcken Pass, the safety expansion of the Friesach state road, a dedicated freight route and deportations from the state government. A few things are probably also due to the election campaign.
