Healthcare Active: What you should know

How the program works

The program lasts three weeks, has a modular structure and is adapted to your individual needs. In addition to the basic module, there are supplementary advanced modules that are determined in advance with the doctor. Under the guidance of experienced therapists, you will learn how to integrate endurance, strengthening and coordination exercises into your everyday life during your stay. Methods of stress management and relaxation are also taught. The dieticians also provide support in optimizing nutritional habits. Physical treatments round off the program.

