Fit and active in old age
Healthcare Active: What you should know
What is Healthcare Active (GVA)? It is the successor program to the classic health cure. The focus here is on actively changing your lifestyle and sustainably improving your health.
The program is available to both working and retired people. In addition to the treatment of incipient complaints in the musculoskeletal system, regular exercise, mental recovery and a balanced diet lay the foundation for many healthy years of life.
How do you benefit from Active Healthcare?
- alleviates complaints in the musculoskeletal system
- strengthens and optimizes personal fitness
- sustainably improves mental health
- integrates sporting activities and a healthy diet into everyday life
- helps to counteract chronic illnesses
- forms the basis for many healthy years of life
How the program works
The program lasts three weeks, has a modular structure and is adapted to your individual needs. In addition to the basic module, there are supplementary advanced modules that are determined in advance with the doctor. Under the guidance of experienced therapists, you will learn how to integrate endurance, strengthening and coordination exercises into your everyday life during your stay. Methods of stress management and relaxation are also taught. The dieticians also provide support in optimizing nutritional habits. Physical treatments round off the program.
The various modules in detail
- Basic module: Strength training including sensorimotor training, therapeutic gymnastics, ergometer training, relaxation training, workshops and advice on lifestyle factors.
- Advanced module: In addition to the basic module, there is a selectable advanced module for individual therapy optimization.
- Exercise motivation: Ideal for patients who have little experience with exercise and sport.
- Exercise Optimization: Suitable for all patients who regularly engage in active exercise and sport.
- Mental health: Developed for patients who are exposed to high levels of mental stress.
What are the benefits of a GVA at Moorheilbad Harbach?
Located in unspoiled nature, in the beautiful Waldviertel, there are many good reasons for a GVA at Moorheilbad Harbach. For example, the decades of experience, the medical and therapeutic expertise, the personal care of the warm-hearted staff or the excellent culinary delights.
What support can women find during menopause?
Many menopausal women suffer from physical and psychological complaints. During a GVA stay at Moorheilbad Harbach, patients who are affected by this are supported by a competent team.
Simply apply and start your GVA!
Moorheilbad Harbach offers many years of experience in rehabilitation, preventative healthcare and spa treatments and specializes in musculoskeletal and musculoskeletal disorders. In (sports) orthopaedic rehabilitation, patients are treated after orthopaedic or trauma surgery, injuries or accidents, but also for chronic spinal complaints.
The best reason for xund
Healthcare Active" focuses on the sustainable improvement of lifestyle factors such as exercise, mental health and nutrition. Patients with chronic pain are treated by experts from various specialist disciplines as part of "pain therapy". Private health stays are also possible.
Contact your family doctor or specialist regarding the application and specify "Moorheilbad Harbach" as the desired location. You can find even more good reasons for a GVA stay at Moorheilbad Harbach at: www.moorheilbad-harbach.at/gva
